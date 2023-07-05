Gerard Piqué Didn't Cheat... Because He & Shakira Were In An Open Relationship?!

Gerard Piqué‘s team is working overtime trying to fix his reputation.

As we all know, the soccer star and his longtime partner Shakira broke up last summer amid reports the athlete cheated on the singer with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. And ever since, Shakira’s been pouring her heartbreak into chart-topping hits. We mean, she even included details of the alleged cheating scandal in a music video — including the infamous jar of jam! So, we have a feeling you’ll be just as surprised as us to hear new reports coming to light — thanks to Gerard’s family and friends — claiming the former FC Barcelona player NEVER actually cheated! Wait, whut?!

The new theory is that the pair were in an open relationship — so Gerard supposedly did nothing wrong by hooking up with someone else. Mkay. Let’s get into this…

According to Spanish broadcaster José Antonio Avilés via El Nacional de Catalunya last week, the former couple had been in a mutually agreed upon open relationship for three years before their split. The reporter explained:

“There is an agreement where ‘you do what you want and I do what I want’, but in the face of the media we are still a couple.”

Here’s the inneresting part. The claims are believed to have come from Gerard’s close circle of family and friends — many of whom were supposedly shocked to hear Shakira blame the breakup on infidelity. The broadcaster continued:

“The footballer’s entourage was surprised by Shakira’s statement. He has been annoyed to find out from the press.”

It’s a bit unclear what specific statement the insider was referring to. Last June, the exes confirmed their breakup in a joint statement, saying:

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

They shared a similar joint statement when their custody battle over sons Milan and Sasha was settled, leaving the Grammy winner with full custody and permission to move the kids to Miami, Florida, where she used to live and still has family. Are the sources suggesting these joint statements weren’t so joint at all?? Seems like it! Or maybe Gerard is furious about Shakira finally starting to open up about the split in interviews, such as her sit-down with Elle in September? Last week, the 46-year-old also told People en Español that she had “been betrayed” by her boyfriend when her father fell ill, so she’s not hiding the fact she thinks her ex cheated!

Either way, it’s clear the 36-year-old isn’t going to take accountability for anything, even though it seems clear he screwed up somehow! Because even if they were in an open relationship, Shakira was angry AF — and those emotions had to come from something! Maybe he broke the guidelines of their open relationship while linking up with the 24-year-old?!

Whatever the case is, Gerard’s team is really trying to push this narrative. Shutting down the widely-believed speculation further, journalist Pilar Vidal went on to say, via the same outlet:

“Piqué does not want speculation that the reason for the breakup was infidelity. He was surprised by the statement, because the one who takes the initiative is her.”

Huh…

Are you buying these open relationship claims?! Or do you think this is a last-ditch effort to help him out of the hot seat?! Sound OFF (below)!

