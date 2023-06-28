Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘Want To Renew Their Vows’ Just One Year After Wedding!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have big plans for their first wedding anniversary!

As you no doubt know, the duo first eloped in Las Vegas last year before having a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia. But it seems getting married twice was not enough for them! They reportedly plan to commemorate their first year as husband and wife by renewing their vows! According to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, a source close to the couple shared that they hope to host a huge party by “the end of July” or “early August” at their new mansion in Beverly Hills. Wow!

Related: Fans Freak Out Over J.Lo’s Father’s Day Tribute To ‘Daddy’ Ben Affleck!

Is this going to be an annual tradition for these two now? Because interestingly enough, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon did a vow renewal every year, and we all know how that relationship turned out. It ended with divorce! But we’re rooting for Bennifer to make it for the long haul, no matter how many ceremonies they have!

The insider for the outlet even insisted that Ben and Jennifer’s romance is stronger than ever — despite all those rumors that there was trouble in paradise earlier this year. In fact, the pair want a “big celebration” to show how they are “in such a great place romantically and emotionally!” The source explained:

“Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular. All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other. They are not taking this second chance for granted.”

Hey, any excuse for a lavish party is great, right?!

Related: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby #4 Via Surrogate!!

These two are in such a good place that they feel their bond is also helping when it comes to their “professional” careers:

“They both are in such a great place romantically and emotionally with each other that it is spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done. That is because they have each other’s backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with.”

As for their haters? The Daily Mail source noted that Jennifer and Ben ultimately “intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not” since they finally have “the relationship they have always wanted.” Aw! Basically, Bennifer doesn’t care what anyone has to say about their plans for a vow renewal because they’re happy AF right now! Good for them!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]