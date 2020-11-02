Jeannie Mai Hospitalized -- Forced To Quit Dancing With The Stars!

Such scary news!

Jeannie Mai has been forced to leave this season of Dancing with the Stars early after being diagnosed with epiglottis, a potentially life-threatening condition of the throat that can block sustained airflow into the lungs.

The co-host of The Real revealed her sudden, serious diagnosis — as well as the fact that she’d been hospitalized for it — in a statement to Good Morning America on Monday. In it, the 41-year-old star said (below):

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Wow! Talk about sudden and serious.

The DWTS production staff released their own joint statement to GMA about Jeannie’s departure, as well, adding:

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

The show must go on, of course…

Sad to see Jeannie won’t be a part of it anymore.

Get well soon, girl!!! We can’t wait to see you back on air ASAP!

