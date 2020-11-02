Jeannie Mai Hospitalized -- Forced To Quit Dancing With The Stars!

Got A Tip?

Jeannie Mai has been hospitalized, and forced to quit Dancing With The Stars! Oh, no!

Such scary news!

Jeannie Mai has been forced to leave this season of Dancing with the Stars early after being diagnosed with epiglottis, a potentially life-threatening condition of the throat that can block sustained airflow into the lungs.

The co-host of The Real revealed her sudden, serious diagnosis — as well as the fact that she’d been hospitalized for it — in a statement to Good Morning America on Monday. In it, the 41-year-old star said (below):

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Wow! Talk about sudden and serious.

The DWTS production staff released their own joint statement to GMA about Jeannie’s departure, as well, adding:

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

The show must go on, of course…

Sad to see Jeannie won’t be a part of it anymore.

Get well soon, girl!!! We can’t wait to see you back on air ASAP!

Nov 02, 2020 09:09am PDT

