Ruby Franke's Husband Files For Divorce 3 Months After YouTuber’s Child Abuse Arrest!

The husband of disgraced mommy influencer Ruby Franke is officially pulling the plug on their marriage three months after she was arrested for child abuse.

According to People, Kevin Franke filed a petition for divorce in Utah on Wednesday. A domestic relations injunction was included in the filing, which prevents the parties involved in the divorce case from harassing, committing acts of violence, or disparaging the other or their children. Per NBC News, this injunction is effective until the divorce is finalized, the petition is dismissed, or the former couple both agree to dissolve it.

If you wanted to know more specific details about the divorce case, that’s unfortunately not possible at this time. A court clerk in Utah confirmed to Page Six that the court documents are sealed and “private” right now. Thus, certain information about the breakup has not been disclosed.

However, what we know is that Ruby and Kevin supposedly have been separated for a while. As we previously reported, the former 8 Passengers YouTuber and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested on felony aggravated child abuse charges in late August after a severely “emaciated and malnourished” child with wounds and duct tape around their extremities fled their home and begged for help from a neighbor.

Ever since the two women were placed behind bars, Kevin insisted he had no idea about the alleged abuse. His lawyer Randy Kester claimed the two had been separated for over a year at the time due to “a difference of opinion about their family parenting.” Oof…

Of course, fans have been calling out Ruby for her super strict parenting style for years. And you would expect their dad would have demanded to see or call the kids at one point amid their separation. Right?? So some people, including Ruby’s sister Bonnie Hoellein, haven’t been buying what Kevin has to say!

But Kester argued that Ruby prevented Kevin from visiting their kids, which is why he never knew about the alleged abuse. The lawyer also claimed she was emotionally “controlling him because she knew how much he valued their marriage and valued their family, and it was his desire to be able to get back with the family and preserve his marriage.” Hmm.

At this time, Ruby hasn’t responded to the divorce filing. She is still being held without bail until her next court hearing, which NBC News reports hasn’t been scheduled yet. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Moms of Truth/Instagram]