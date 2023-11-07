Kyle Richards Has A Head-Scratching Update On Her 'Divorce' Remarks Regarding Mauricio Umansky!

Kyle Richards has a clarification to make.

Fans who have been keeping up with BravoCon will know that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped quite the relationship update bomb over the weekend while talking about Mauricio Umansky: she used the D-word… as in divorce!

This led many to believe that after months of denying divorce speculation, instead favoring the term “separation,” the two, who have been married for 27 years, finally are actually taking legal action to split. But Kyle has a footnote on that… During a BravoCon Live panel broadcasted on Monday night, the 54-year-old walked back her use of the word, explaining to fans:

“I misspoke on the red carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce,’ I said, ‘Separated,’ and then I went and said it and then it went everywhere, so that’s my bad.”

Ummm, what?? So they’re NOT getting a divorce? But then how would she even use that word herself if she’s so adamant about it not being a divorce?! So strange! This situation becomes more and more confusing with every update.

As Perezcious readers will remember, Kyle admitted that it was “very hard to see” those pics of Mo holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater, but later said that both she and the Buying Beverly Hills star are “allowed to do what” they want amid their separation… Oh, but they’re STILL living under the same roof.

Messy!!

She went on to call her marriage “a love story,” and a “success,” and said that she and Mo are still “amicable” and that she loves him “very much” during her Monday night panel, which just made their status even murkier. Watch her discuss it all (below):

Oookay!

