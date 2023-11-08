Adele Reveals She's Going Back To Drinking After Getting Sober For Being 'Borderline Alcoholic'

Adele is ready to no longer be sober.

Last month, the 35-year-old singer revealed to her Weekends with Adele audience that she had quit drinking over three months ago because she realized she was “borderline alcoholic” for most of her twenties. However, sober living wasn’t fun for Adele. In fact, she missed having a drink so much because sobriety was “boring!” Oof. And now the Hello artist seems to be lifting her ban on alcohol.

Adele told the crowd she plans on imbibing again to mark her break from her residency in Las Vegas — well, once she gets over her illness. Her drink of choice during her time off? A glass of red wine. She said:

“I’m just going to chill. I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick because this is red wine weather. I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break.”

Ah, so the plan was to be sober while she was working? Yep! The Grammy winner shared that she had to cut out red wine since it inevitably gives her a hangover and in turn ruins her voice — which she needs in order to perform each weekend in Sin City right now! She explained:

“I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f**ks me up. I cannot handle it. A glass of red wine tips me over the edge. I have the worst hangover, my whole mouth and tongue turns red. I look like a disaster and it just gets rid of my voice.”

For her break, though, Adele said she plans to “treat myself” with an expensive bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape she had saved. However, she’ll have to wait to open the bottle once she’s feeling better.

Here’s hoping she’s making the right decision for herself. Reactions? Let us know.

