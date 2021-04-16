Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following Serious Car Accident: 'So Thankful They Are Both Alive'

Jeffree Star, a highly controversial YouTube star and beauty mogul, has been hospitalized following a severe car accident in Wyoming.

On Friday, the 35-year-old’s Twitter account revealed he and bestie Daniel Lucas were involved in a roll-over accident earlier that morning. In the post, Star also shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a neck brace on and an IV in his wrist. His pal was there by his side, holding the makeup guru’s hand in support. The statement read:

“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice. We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice ???? We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

According to Kiss FM, the pair are currently being treated at Wyoming Medical Center and both are said to be in stable condition. A source told the radio station that Star’s pink Rolls Royce SUV reportedly hit a patch of black ice and slid before flipping over three times. Oil City News also reported that Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed that the two were heading northbound on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road at the time of the accident.

As you may know, Star purchased some property in the Casper, Wyoming area last year — seemingly a trend as of late amongst celebs. A couple of days before, the problematic influencer confirmed on his Instagram Story that he and Lucas filmed in the state and planned to release a YouTube video about their longtime friendship.

“Oh my god, me and Daniel are here in Wyoming. Tomorrow, we have a brand new video. It’s really special to me. Me and Daniel share a lot of our past, a lot of what’s going on now, and a lot of Daniel’s situation. We go down memory lane. Tomorrow’s video is over twenty minutes of history, comedy, laughter, crying, pain, and most of all, inspiration. We’ll see you in the morning.”

Who’s ready for a NEW VIDEO tomorrow on my channel?? ???? Daniel, one of my best friends who’s been w me thru it all, reveals ALL ???? It will be up in the morning. pic.twitter.com/1CzcW8jrPy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2021

Obviously, this is not how Jeffree and Daniel expected to end the day. As of right now, the video hasn’t been published on his channel. And even though the makeup artist hasn’t personally posted another update, his friend has since taken to IG to share:

“Hi guys, I just wanted to say thank you for everybody reaching out. I’m being admitted for some s**t. I’ll let you guys know what’s going on.”

