Jeffrey Epstein Victim Says Boyfriend Told Her NOT To Tell Police About Trafficking -- Because He Worked WHERE?!?

Everything about this case, everything connected to Jeffrey Epstein is just so gross. And every time you think it’s over, it just gets a little worse…

We’re still hoping someone will come forward and reveal which powerful men connected to the billionaire pedo participated in his underage sex trafficking ring. Names from Bill Clinton to Bill Gates, from Donald Trump to Peter Thiel have been linked to Epstein, to varying degrees. None of those guys have been accused of anything, only Prince Andrew so far. But young girls don’t get trafficked to each other, ffs. Which rich a-holes who hung out with Epstein were involved??

Innerestingly the most recent powerful entity accused of helping Epstein isn’t a man — it’s a bank. JP Morgan stands accused in court of being complicit in sex trafficking by continuing to provide financial services to the man even after they were well aware of his activities. All for money. The bank has already agreed to pay Epstein’s victims $290 million. But they’re still embroiled in a legal battle with the US Virgin Islands about it — the territory, where Little Saint James (aka “Pedophile Island”) is located — is suing the bank for $190 million. So it’s a pretty big deal.

Amid the legal squabbles, one victim is coming forward to say there’s at least one more way JP Morgan could have known about the Epstein accusations — she was dating a man who worked for them at the time!

Sarah Ransome is one of the victims who have bravely given up their anonymity to speak out against Epstein and testify against Ghislaine Maxwell. She was 22 years old when she was abused by Epstein. Moving to New York to become a model, Sarah was introduced to Epstein, who told her he had connections at FIT, the hot NY fashion college. He used her ambition, she says, to coerce her into becoming Epstein’s “sex slave” in order to get an education. She had sex with him and others. She was brought the island. The whole deal. Of course, she never actually got to go to the school — the promise was, as so many times in these cases, an empty one.

[Note to fans of Sound of Freedom: statistically, experts say this is a much more common way sex traffickers recruit their victims — by pretending to help.]

Sarah previously revealed in her memoir that she started dating a man around this time, in 2007 and 2008, named Dan, a big shot banker. She explained to the Daily Beast this week that she told him about what was happening to her — and his reaction was jaw-dropping:

“I told him that I was being raped. I told him I was being trafficked. He knew what was being done to me. But I was so confused… [He] wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s go to the authorities.’ He was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t go.'”

What in the hell? Why would he do that? In her book, Silenced No More, she wrote:

“I had a funny feeling about Dan. I still do… Once when I told him I might go to the authorities, he said, ‘Why don’t you just move on and forget this whole thing?’ … I have no proof that they were connected. I just had a question mark lodged in my gut, the sort of inkling I’ve sometimes ignored at my peril…”

Makes sense she’d feel suspicious. Why would a man who supposedly cared for her — heck even a total stranger for that matter — not tell her she should go to the cops? She was being trafficked!

Well, now she has some connection after all. Because her hot shot banker worked for JP Morgan! She mused to DB:

“Anything to do with Epstein, there are no coincidences whatsoever.”

As everything has come out about the bank, she explained to the outlet, she made the connection — and eventually realized she should say something:

“In light of everything that’s come out recently with JPMorgan, I can’t be quiet.”

She noted how, if they really did know all about his sex trafficking accusations and keep supporting him, the financial institution has “a lot to answer for.” Hell yeah.

Now if only we can get some of these actual men exposed. They have a lot to answer for, too.

[Image via BBC One/WENN/Florida Department Of Law Enforcement.]