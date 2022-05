Sometimes you want to have sex – and sometimes you want to make love. Jeffrey Martin‘s I Know What I Know is the latter.

He is your quintessential troubadour!

This song is sweet and delicate and has so much depth!

The lyrics and his vocals hit you hard!

If you like Damien Rice, you will love this! Or if you’re a fan of the musical Once, this could easily be in that!

