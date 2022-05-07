Fred Savage Fired From The Wonder Years Reboot After Investigation Into Multiple Allegations Of ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

It looks like Fred Savage got let go from The Wonder Years reboot.

According to Deadline, Disney has cut ties with the 45-year-old and fired him from his position as executive producer and director on reboot series following an investigation into multiple alleged “complaints of misconduct” on set. While the nature of the allegations is unclear, the outlet claimed the accusations included both “verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior.” A spokesperson for 20th Television said in a statement:

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

As you may know, Savage starred in the original 1988 series as a child before returning to serve as the executive producer and director for the 2021 revival series, which has not yet been picked up for a second season. So we’ll have to wait and see if it will even be renewed following this news!

While the claims may come as a shock to some, this is actually not the first time that he has been accused of misconduct. His co-star from The Wonder Years, Alley Mills, who portrayed his mom Norma, revealed in 2018 that the original show was canceled after six seasons in 1993 due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a then 16-year-old Savage and his then 20-year-old co-star Jason Hervey. According to Deadline, costume designer Monique Long claimed she was not able to do her job and was subsequently fired due to physical and verbal harassment from both young actors. The case eventually reached a settlement outside of court.

But that wasn’t all…

That same year, a female crew member on the set of The Grinder accused Savage of allegedly attacking and harassing her during their time on the series back in 2015. The American Dad! actor called the accusations “completely without merit and absolutely untrue” at the time. Meanwhile, 20th Television said that after conducting an investigation into the matter, they “found no evidence of any wrongdoing” from Savage. The lawsuit was also settled out of court.

Savage has not yet spoken out about the new round of allegations against him – but we will certainly keep you posted if he does so. What do YOU think about this situation? Let us know in the comments (below).

