Jelly Roll Bailed On Meeting Diddy Over Bad Vibes -- A Month Before Everything Came Out!

Spooky! Jelly Roll decided it was best if he didn’t meet Diddy, and he didn’t even know why — but he ended up dodging a bullet!

On Saturday’s episode of the Cancelled podcast, the 39-year-old sat down with his wife Bunnie Xo and spilled all the tea on some of their most famous interactions. Co-host Tana Mongeau asked the country crooner if he had any juicy stories about “dark” moments with celebs — like anyone who seemed “illuminati”-ish. And while Jelly and Bunnie both said most stars they’ve met have been chill, the singer did have one story that was chilling…

The Save Me singer prefaced the story by saying he didn’t necessarily want to bring this up because it was a “hot topic” — but he felt it was relevant. While doing an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he says, he filmed the same day Diddy did — and was asked if he wanted to meet the rapper. He recalled initially agreeing — but he backed out at the last second:

“This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, ‘Nah,’ and went and got back in the car. Swear. I don’t know what it was.”

He went on to say he made a joke about Tupac Shakur while trying to laugh away the awkward situation. It didn’t really land with his entourage, which further solidified he made the right choice in staying behind:

“I made a joke at first. I was like, ‘Who don’t wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed?’ And nobody thought that was funny, so I was like, ‘Ooh, that was a bomb, maybe I shouldn’t go do this anyway.'”

This was long before the sex trafficking investigation. So Jelly’s decision to stay behind had nothing to do with that. He just got that gut feeling… He tried to explain:

“I was just like, ‘I don’t know.’ Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want.’ I’ve ended up in pictures with people I didn’t want to be with, just ’cause motherf**kers are on a carpet around the same time. And you’re like, ‘Yo, I don’t really know who this human is.’”

And just weeks later Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed that lawsuit against her ex, alleged rape and abuse. And the whole thing started to crumble. And now NO ONE wants a photo with Diddy! Listen to his story around the 42:40 mark (below):

