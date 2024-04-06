Instagram Model Jade Ramey Hits Back At Claim Diddy Paid Her ‘Monthly Stipend’ For Hookups!

Jade Ramey finally spoke out about those allegations that she was paid to hook up with Diddy!

For those who don’t recall, the internet personality was romantically linked to the 54-year-old music mogul in December 2022 when she was caught kissing him. This was only days before he welcomed his seventh child, a daughter named Love. Years later, she made headlines again when she had been one of many women named in a lawsuit against Diddy.

Amid a sex trafficking investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, his former music producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, sued the rapper for $30 million in damages, claiming he sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, drugged, and threatened him. And those are not the only bombshell claims! In the lawsuit, Lil Rod also alleged Diddy paid a “monthly stipend” to Jade, Yung Miami, and 50 Cent‘s ex-girlfriend and baby momma, Daphne Joy, for sex work. A female account named Robin Greenhill coordinated the arrangement and issued the payments, per the lawsuit. Diddy — who faces several other allegations of sexual trafficking, sexual assault, and more — denied the claims by Lil Rod.

Daphne has been embroiled in a bitter battle with 50 Cent ever since the sex work accusations came out, which she denied. Yung Miami has not addressed these allegations. However, she refuted the claim that she was once Diddy’s drug mule. What about Jade? She remained silent when the lawsuit dropped and continued with business as usual on social media. But now? Jade has come forward to deny being a sex worker! The Instagram model slammed the public ridicule she has faced since the “false allegations” were made in a statement to Entertainment Tonight through her publicist Eve Sarkisyan on Friday night:

“Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made. How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

She continued:

“We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you.”

It’s safe to say Jade does not want to be dragged into this extremely messy controversy anymore. Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments below.

