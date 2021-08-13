Jen Shah BREAKS DOWN Over Possible Jail Time For Telemarketing Scam In New RHOSLC Trailer!

Jen Shah cannot handle the idea of potentially ending up in jail!

A new teaser for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 was released on Friday, and it featured the 47-year-old reality star absolutely sobbing over the idea of going to prison for eight years and not being able to see her two children. She tells her husband Sharrieff Shah in the explosive clip:

“Do you know how f**king scared I am?”

In case you didn’t know, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were busted in March for allegedly carrying out a massive telemarketing scam that targeted hundreds of victims — many of whom were senior citizens. The television personality potentially faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. But if you’ve been following the story, then you know that she has been pulling out all the stops to have her name cleared. No seriously, she literally blamed a dry contact lens at one point!

Elsewhere in the trailer, Shah even blames co-star Meredith Marks for potentially having her arrested. Whitney Rose says to Meredith:

“It looks like you might have something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted.”

And that’s when all hell breaks loose! Shah immediately screams at the 48-year-old, saying:

“I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bulls**t charges against me, Meredith, you’re f**king disgusting.”

Woah!! Ch-ch-check out the entire trailer (below):

Are you excited to see how Jen Shah’s legal drama pans out on RHOSLC? Do you plan on watching the season? Drop us your reactions in the comments (below)!

