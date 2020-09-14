Jenelle Evans’ Scary Husband ATE Their Pet Goat — And Teen Mom Co-Stars & Fans Are Not OK!

[Warning: Graphic Details]

David Eason continues to terrify us all!

On Sunday, Jenelle Evans‘ controversial off-again, on-again husband (the last we heard they are actually back together?) gave his Instagram followers a graphic review of fresh “goat nuggets” — made with the meat from their pet, Elvis. He explained to the camera before biting (inset, above) into a piece of their beloved farm animal:

“If you’re wondering what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you: tastes like chicken, tastes a little like beef or pork, and it’s real good.”

The former MTV star then broke the disturbing news that “this is Elvis, the little baby we had last year,” showing the severed head of the poor animal in the garbage, along with a half dozen empty beer cans:

“This is where goat nuggets come from, for all those asking. For those who don’t believe it was goat, it is. His name was Elvis.”

The North Carolina native added:

“It’s f**king delicious, people should eat more goat.”

Understandably, fans were not only in complete shock by the violent image, but also by the fact that he killed their family pet. Later, Eason took the time to highlight messages he had received from followers critiquing his choice of meat, sharing:

“Americans are pansies when it comes to food.”

When asked by another if he got the goat from the store, hoping for Elvis’ safety, he responded that it was “farm-raised at home.” The 32-year-old added:

“At about one-year-old, the males are big enough to eat and have really good meat. The females are really only good for milk but they have very rich milk.”

It wasn’t even that long ago when David was praising Elvis as one of his “sweet babies”:

Ugh.

Jenelle’s one-time co-star Catelynn Lowell had a pretty spot-on reaction to it on Monday, tweeting:

“What in the actual F**K?! This is disgusting”

And Maci Bookout followed up the same sentiment with this emoji:

“ “

Other fans of the show chimed in, too, with some writing:

I seriously need to get off online. I can’t stand to see these animal killers @PBandJenelley_1 and David Eason. I’m so depressed today seeing wut they did. I can’t get it out of my head. I think this is wut traumatized is! — Maia Nova (@nova_maia) September 13, 2020

I literally have no words for David Eason. He is the definition of HUMAN LOW LIFE TRASH. The fact that @PBandJenelley_1 can keep defending him?! YOURE BOTH A WASTE OF AIR GTFOH. — Erica Liska (@ericaliska_) September 14, 2020

Unfortunately, it’s not a huge surprise David might do something like this. The former Teen Mom 2 star was previously investigated for animal cruelty after he bragged about shooting and killing the family’s dog, Nugget. He claimed he was defending his family as the dog had almost bit his daughter (in the video he shared it simply snapped at her).

Evans wrote on her Instagram at the time:

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

The horrifying incident led to his 13-year-old daughter Maryssa, Jenelle’s 6-year-old son Kaiser, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Ensley to be removed from their care. After an investigation by child protective services, the children were brought back into the home two months later.

Absolutely disturbing all around. We hope these poor kids did not have to witness any violence which led to Elvis’ death.

