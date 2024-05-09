SURPRISE! Jenelle Evans Is Officially Returning To Teen Mom 5 Years After Being Fired!

Jenelle Evans is making a “mom-umental” comeback!

It’s confirmed, y’all! The 32-year-old is officially back in the Teen Mom mix! MTV dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on YouTube on Wednesday, and after previewing glimpses of the regular cast, an exciting pink title card flashed across the screen with the promise of a “must see mom-umental return”!

Right after, the camera cut to the legs of a woman wearing a tan pantsuit — before panning up to reveal Jenelle! OMG! She teased:

“I think it will be good to have a fresh start.”

See for yourselves (below):

Yeah… After getting fired back in 2019, a fresh start sounds great! Now that she’s finally ditched scary husband David Eason — who MTV staff were allegedly scared to film with? She can finally get back to what she does best! Being the fun kind of messy! And with all her family drama, we’re sure she’ll have a packed storyline!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are you excited? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Jenelle Evans/Instagram & MTV/YouTube]