Bridgerton Gets Shady Response From History Buffs Over THESE Historical Inaccuracies!

We’ll be honest, when we watch Bridgerton, we’re basically turning our brain off and enjoying some juicy drama — but it appears some other eagle-eyed viewers are paying a LOT more attention.

Bridgerton, the Regency-era-meets-Gossip Girl romantic drama, has been a huge success for Netflix. Fans fell in love with the lush period setting, the chemistry between leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, and of course, the steamy, intimate scenes.

But anything that gets that popular will inevitably have a few critics, and these particular ones are coming for the show’s historical inaccuracies. The series had its very own “coffee cup in Game of Thrones” moment when fans spotted anachronistic yellow lines painted on the streets. Shocking, we know!

Twitter users pointed out the error, writing:

“Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I’ve so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn’t realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers…” “Oh dear, modern yellow no parking lines on the street in the tv drama ‘Bridgerton’.

I’ve worked on a few films/tv shows as historical consultant and art department, I remember our lot painting over modern white lines on a street or covering the whole street with earth ;)”

Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I've so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn't realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers… pic.twitter.com/6RgUeZ8l8a — Tom ????????‍????‍???????????????? (@Tom_TheSequel) January 3, 2021

The yellow line wasn’t the only error spotted — some were even MORE nitpicky. For example:

“Anyone else watching #Bridgerton and thinking…… ‘Those are seedless grapes in that fruit bowl…..They wouldn’t have been around in the 1800’s…..They should’ve used a seeded variety for historical accuracy’…..Nope??? Anyone??? Only me??? ” “That’s nothing.

You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost. Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell.

Still a great one to watch though. #bridgerton”

Yeah, we’ll be honest, we didn’t notice a single one of these things. We mean, seedless grapes?! These folks are VERY observant!

Still, we’ll take these minor complaints over the much more exhausting outrage about including people of color in Bridgerton’s high society. As others have pointed out, Black British royalty isn’t as inaccurate as one might think (specifically when it comes to Queen Charlotte). Plus, the diversity simply makes the show’s world more vibrant and enjoyable for ALL audiences.

And we really do mean ALL audiences. The series was Netflix’s fifth-biggest debut of all time, and was quickly renewed for a second season. Bridgerton’s Twitter page announced the good news in typical fashion (below):

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet… pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

We are definitely looking forward to more Bridgerton, inaccuracies and all. Can’t wait to have more of it on our screens!

