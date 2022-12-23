AWKWARD! Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Called Her Husband 'Daddy' Live On Today!

Learning Jenna Bush Hager’s kinky nickname for her husband wasn’t exactly on our 2022 bingo card, but we’ll take it!

During Wednesday’s fourth hour of the Today show, the 41-year-old and co-host Hoda Kotb were discussing Merriam-Webster’s word of the year: “gaslighting.” Hoda described it as:

“When you know it’s not true but you keep going until the other person thinks they’re crazy.”

She then continued to playfully accuse Jenna of doing so during an earlier cookie decorating challenge, in which she claimed the mom of three went over time for, but denied it.

Jenna disagreed, hitting back:

“I think we think people are gaslighting when they’re not.”

She then reminisced on a personal example, where she made the NSFW slip-up about her hubby Henry Chase Hager. She began her sentence before QUICKLY pausing and realizing what she’d said:

“I’m always like, ‘Daddy… Henry…’”

Television host then regretfully admitted:

“I just called him Daddy. Gross! Does anybody have some soap? I need to wash my mouth out.”

LOLz!! That may have been a mistake, but there’s no way it came out of nowhere. That’s a woman that’s more used to calling her man “Daddy” than his name! Ha!

Hoda attempted to do some damage control, chiming in, “People do that,” but Jenna hit back:

“I hate how I do that.”

She then pointed out a member of the camera crew, and embarrassingly said:

“They just said ‘Nahhhh’ at me!”

Soooo awkward! Hey, at least she didn’t try to pretend the audience was crazy and that it never happened! LOLz! Eventually, she got back on track to finish her story, explaining:

“What I was gonna say is, sometimes I’m like, ‘Poppy’s gaslighting me,’ and Henry’s like, ‘No she’s not, she’s seven.’”

The Sisters First author shares daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, as well as son, Hal, three, with her husband of 14 years.

