Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend Jessi Lawless -- Who She Met On TikTok Last Year!

Jenna Jameson has said, “I do!”

The 49-year-old former adult film star got married to her girlfriend Jessi Lawless last month! In an interview published on Thursday with People, Jenna revealed the couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas on May 23! The chapel apparently was the same one her parents married in – making the venue extra special.

As for the ceremony details? Jenna shared that she walked down the aisle in a short white dress with a long veil and pink platform heels while the song Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash played in the background. Jessi, who sported a black suit, noted that her father ended up walking Jenna to the altar since the television personality’s dad passed away:

“My father walked Jenna down the aisle, since her father passed away. I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there. I looked at my dad and said, ‘Dad, go walk Jenna down the aisle right now.’”

Very sweet. Rather than using the typical Elvis Presley impersonator for their Sin City wedding, the pair used a Johnny Cash one instead. You can ch-ch-check out a pic from their big day (below):

Love it!! For those who don’t know their love story, the duo first connected after Jenna discovered her partner’s account on TikTok and started commenting on her content. However, Jessi had no idea who the author was at first! She recalled:

“I was like, ‘Who is this Jenna Can’t Lose?’ It’s Jenna f**king Jameson. Oh my God.”

Jenna — who has twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette and daughter Batel Lu — admitted that she had a massive crush on Jessi, saying:

“I was crushing on Jessi for a long time because she’s quite large on TikTok and I love TikTok. I just scroll at night when I’m trying to calm down, and I just loved her perspective on things, I related to it. So I just started mass commenting her trying to get her attention, and it seemed to have worked.”

But there was one problem – Jessi had a girlfriend at the time! Due to her “moral compass,” the barber decided not to pursue anything with Jenna. However, the twosome didn’t hesitate to get together once Jessi’s previous relationship ended. They then began dating in January 2023. Jenna expressed:

“I knew I would get what I wanted. She was worth it. But she presented a challenge and I’m very driven when it comes to challenges, so I knew I just had to lie and wait. And she came back around.”

While Jessi initially thought Jenner wanted nothing more than “some casual encounters,” things soon turned serious between them. Calling her the “strongest human” she’s ever met, Jessi gushed about Jenna to People, expressing:

“I’m happy that it went to a more serious level, and I’ve never been more comfortable with anyone The very second that I was her presence, there’s something about this woman, there’s no words to describe the energy that she has, but the very second that I was in her presence, I was like, ‘Oh, f**k. This woman was made for me.’ Everything about her felt like home.”

Flash forward to April 2023, their relationship got serious enough that Jessi popped the question! Instead of waiting to walk down the aisle, they got hitched two months later and plan to have a bigger wedding in the future. Aww! And ultimately, Jenna, who took Jessi’s last name, told the outlet she “found the person that I truly should have always been with,” adding:

“I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

We could not be happier for Jenna, who has had a crazy few years dealing with the rare autoimmune disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome! Congratulations to the happy couple! Reactions to the wedding, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jenna Jameson/Instagram]