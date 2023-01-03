Jenna Marbles' Husband Faces Off With YouTuber's Stalker In Scary Home Intrusion!

This is not how Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita‘s first month as a married couple was supposed to go…

As you know, the YouTube star and vegan chef recently got hitched after announcing they were engaged in April of 2021, and we couldn’t be happier for them! The couple had been dating since 2014 and built quite a following together on YouTube with their funny videos, as well as their Jenna + Julien podcast.

Jenna decided to take a step back from making videos and posting on social media in 2020, but that didn’t stop fans from sticking with Julien for updates on the pair and their beloved dogs. When he announced they had gotten married last month the internet shared in their celebrations and excitement — but sadly the afterglow of their nuptials didn’t last long as the couple had to face a terrifying moment with an alleged stalker!

According to TMZ, on Monday, police were called to the newlyweds’ El Lay home after an unnamed woman showed up on their property. Apparently this woman was a fan and had trespassed onto their property looking for Julien in particular, but when he answered the door he pepper sprayed her!

The outlet reports the 30-year-old pepper sprayed the intruder twice before the cops were called, and law enforcement eventually called an ambulance for the woman. She was taken to a local hospital to get checked out, but probably the most disturbing detail is sources claim Jenna was upstairs during the incident! If something bad would’ve happened she may not have heard and been put in danger herself. Such a terrifying thought…

The two are said to be safe and okay now, but they have no idea who this woman is or why she showed up to their home. Fan or not, it’s never okay to just show up to anyone’s home uninvited! Especially if you don’t know them! The source also says once the alleged stalker is out of the hospital she’ll be taken to jail and charged with felony stalking. According to California law, if convicted the woman could be facing up to three years in state prison, a $10,000 fine, or both!

We’re so glad to hear Jenna and Julien are okay after this scary altercation! We hope they get the justice they deserve so they won’t have to face something like this again.

[Image via YouTube/JennaMarbles]