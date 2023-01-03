Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes Show They're Just Fine After Accusation He Slept With Her Co-Star

Any worry LeAnn Rimes was at all shook by the latest claims of Eddie Cibrian‘s wayward ways can be put to bed, we guess…

Brandi Glanville claimed in an interview with Page Six two weeks ago that her then-husband cheated on her with a co-star years ago. We know, we know, a different one. This time it was on the set of the 2005 horror movie The Cave, and the co-star was Piper Perabo. The Real Housewives alum says she learned about the affair from sources on set.

Now of course, this isn’t the biggest bombshell. They aren’t even together anymore and haven’t been for awhile. However, we did wonder if the accusation might drive some kind of wedge between Eddie and his current wife. After all, maybe LeAnn thinks cheating with a co-star isn’t something the Tilt actor does all the time, that it was a special thing between them. Not only that, the alleged other woman this time was also a co-star of LeAnn’s once upon a time! Piper was the star of the country singer’s first movie, Coyote Ugly!

Despite the alleged tryst being ancient history, those are two good reasons why it might upset LeAnn in particular — but based on her Instagram posts over the weekend, it’s clear she is not bothered in the slightest! (Heck, maybe she believes his denial!) The How Do I Live singer posted some very cozy pics and vids with Eddie for New Year’s, showing the couple is going strong as ever!

Yep! They still look like a Hallmark rom com come to life! No cheating accusations are going to come between Eddie and LeAnn!

Are YOU surprised they’re still fine? Is it because she believed his denial? Let us know in the comments (below)!

