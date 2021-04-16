YouTube’s Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita Are Engaged!

Happy news for the YouTube community!

Jenna Marbles (AKA Jenna Mourey) and Julien Solomita are engaged after eight years of dating. The pair were well known online for their joint YouTube content and their podcast, Jenna & Julien, before Jenna took a step back from social media in 2020.

Julien belatedly announced the news during a Twitch stream on Thursday. He told fans:

“A little while ago — this is so weird. A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

He admitted that he popped the question “probably longer ago than you think,” saying:

“I just woke up and wanted to be married to her.”

So sweet!

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Julien Solomita announces that he and Jenna Marbles are engaged. pic.twitter.com/nZobgEhHK0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 15, 2021

Related: J.Lo Has NOT Returned That $1.8 Million Engagement Ring To Alex Rodriguez!

He added:

“I’m very excited, and it feels good to get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while and I didn’t because it was giving me anxiety so I just kind of held onto it. And I think today I realized it was kind of flipped, and it was giving me more anxiety to kind of hold on to it, so there’s the news.”

The 28-year-old shared a picture of her ring, as well as the “temporary” ring his fiancée got for him because “she wanted me to enjoy the engagement too.”

Julien Solomita shared these pictures of their rings on his Twitch stream. pic.twitter.com/4HhEVKXIN3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 15, 2021

Jenna announced an indefinite break from YouTube last June, citing her desire to “make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone.” During his livestream, Julien explained:

“She’s still offline, as you know, but still very much a part of my life, and now it’s official. … I’m very happy, she’s very happy. You were all very much a part of our relationship for a long time, and just because you don’t see her anymore doesn’t mean, you know, you still don’t appreciate her and want to know this stuff.”

We know there are plenty of fans who are thrilled to hear this news. Congratulations to the happy couple!

[Image via DJDM/WENN]