Chrissy Teigen Is BACK On Twitter!!

Your favorite “de-motivational speaker” is back to her regularly scheduled programming after her dramatic Twitter breakup. Turns out, despite all the negativity on the app, Chrissy Teigen just couldn’t quit for good!

On Friday, the author surprised fans by reactivating her social media account, writing:

“turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol”

Well, when you put it like that, it does stink!

But we have to admit, it feels a bit strange to see Chrissy return after such a strongly worded goodbye. The avid social media user had a lot of well thought out reasons for ditching in the first place, and it hasn’t even been a month since John Legend‘s wife announced the end of her Twitter reign! This comeback was fast, right!?

In late March, the model told her 13K followers:

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Naturally, having admitted how conflicted she had become, the Lip Sync Battle host certainly needed to explain the big 180. Why return to something that filled her with so much “pain”? Teigen kept her reason simple this time, quickly adding to her first tweet, saying:

“I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

Probably a good attitude to have!

Luna and Miles‘ momma has no doubt been through hell this past year dealing with mental and physical health challenges, not to mention the loss of her littlest, Jack. While we were initially heartbroken to see her sign off Twitter, we totally supported her desire to only seek out activities that brought her joy in this difficult time. And it’s not like the 35-year-old was deactivating ALL her social media. We still got to see a glimpse into her life on Instagram… but it just wasn’t the same — for any of us. Eager to see their fave return, a fan asked:

“How have you been what’s going on do you have any fun anecdotes I have missed you dearly”

The former Chrissy’s Court lead teased:

“I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles”

HAH! We’re sure John got an earful, too! Anyone else hoping she has a backlog of HIGHlarious anecdotes to share?

As is obvioius with this exciting news, the author instantly trended on Twitter. Here are some of the BEST reactions to the retired tweeter’s return!

“most relatable thing chrissy teigen has ever done is dramatically quit social media and come back 2 weeks later” “The Today Show really did a tribute show for Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter retirement only for her to return after a month” “Chrissy Teigen is one more example of the golden rule of Twitter: if you care enough about it to make a big announcement that you are leaving, you care far too much about it to stay away.”

Chrissy Teigen leaving twitter for good 22 days ago pic.twitter.com/PjBWGrqai0 — Guy P. Football (@Guy_P_Football) April 16, 2021

chrissy teigen during her 22 day period of no twitter pic.twitter.com/MIh3Tcof3X — K (@yslkiki) April 16, 2021

LOLz!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? You glad to see the foodie back on the app or were you kinda glad you wouldn’t have to see her tweeting about accidentally spending thousands of dollars on wine again?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

