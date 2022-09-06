Watch Jennette McCurdy Read Aloud An Abusive Email From Her Late Mother

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jennette McCurdy reading aloud one of the many disturbing emails she was sent by her late mother, Debbie McCurdy may just break your heart…

The 30-year-old sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk to discuss her mother’s past abuse. This follows the release of her memoir which details her life as a child star and the breadwinner of her family, titled provocatively I’m Glad My Mom Died.

In a first look at the episode posted to Facebook on Tuesday, McCurdy reads an excerpt from her book which featured a shocking email her mom had sent to her years before. The email begins with Debbie, who passed from cancer in 2013, telling her daughter she’s “disappointed” in her:

“‘Dear Nette, I am so disappointed in you’.”

The mother of four spits horrible insults at her daughter, calling her a “slut” — which Jennette clarifies was written in all caps. The Sam & Cat star continues:

“‘You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little’ — all caps — ‘slut, a floozy, all used up’.”

Debbie goes on to berate the former Nickelodeon star for lying about going to see a friend when her private moments were leaked online, calling her “evil”:

“‘And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton.’ — I had told her I was with a friend, Colton. — ‘Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil.'”

Wow… And the email only gets more disgusting, with the iCarly alum’s mother insulting her weight and calling her an “ugly monster”:

“‘You look pudgier too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt. Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now.'”

Absolutely stomach-churning. It’s so, so sad Jennette was ever spoken to like this — especially by her own mother…

Debbie continues her manipulation in the email by claiming she and Jennette’s brothers “disown” her — even going as far as demanding to be called “Deb” since she’s “no longer” the poor girls’s mother:

“I told your brothers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom — or should I say Deb since I am no longer your mother?'”

Awful. Just awful…

The email finishes with a P.S. note — telling the actress to “send money” for a new fridge! The Best Player star laughs at this, though, as it’s just so damn blatant:

“‘P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.’ The P.S. gets me.”

See the full clip (below)

What an appalling email to receive, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg for what the Swindle actress had to go through…

We’re so glad Jennette seems to be doing better and healing from her past. Her full interview on RTT premieres Wednesday, September 7, and we’re bracing ourselves to hear what else she has to share.

[Image via Red Table Talk/Facebook/WENN]