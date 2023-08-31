Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Spotted Kissing MUCH Younger Actress!

It looks like Justin Theroux is off the market!

Jennifer Aniston‘s ex hubby is making headlines after being spotted with a MUCH younger lady during a night out. While having dinner at Altro Paradiso in NYC on Monday, the 52-year-old filmmaker was joined by 29-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, according to ET. Eyewitnesses to the luxe date say the pair had no problem showing off with some PDA, and were spotted smooching in the restaurant!

Justin opted for a low-key look, wearing a plain black tee, jeans, and Chelsea boots paired with a shiny gold watch. His lady wore an all-black romper and low heels to the restaurant, putting her outfit together with a red handbag, a ring, a necklace, and a sparkly pair of earrings. After leaving dinner, the loved-up pair went to Ray’s Bar, which the American Psycho alum co-owns.

Insiders told the outlet the date ended as the couple retired to the Miami Vice actor’s place. You can find all the pics from their night out HERE.

This 23 year age gap between Justin and Nicole has everyone shocked, especially considering the Gilded Age actress is the first person he’s been spotted with since his 2017 split from 54-year-old Jenny!

Reactions to this unexpected pair, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nicole Brydon Bloom/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN]