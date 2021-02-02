Jennifer Coolidge Once Faked Having An Identical Twin So She Could Date Two Best Friends At The Same Time!

Jennifer Coolidge is living it up on vacation in Hawaii right now, but as we learned in a new interview she gave today, nothing will ever again compare to the BEST Hawaiian vacation she had in her younger days!

The 59-year-old actress is currently spending some well-earned down time on Kauai, the state’s infamously secluded and laid-back Garden Isle. While there, she’s been laying low — you know, perhaps to rest up ahead of the increasing demands fans are making that she take over the Samantha Jones character on the Sex & The City reboot!

Anyways, the Promising Young Woman actress appeared virtually on the Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, and during her interview she reminisced a bit about a truly crazy situation she got herself into as a younger woman visiting the Aloha State! You see, Jennifer had gone to Hawaii alone back in the day, and while there, she met two best friends and hit if off with both of them! Instead of deciding which one she’d rather spend her two-week stay with, then, she concocted a brilliant plan! Here it is, in her own HIGHlarious words (below):

“Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii and when you come and you’re on vacation alone, you can kind of like create anything you want. So I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends. I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin and I dated both guys… for two weeks.”

OMG!!! Clarkson threw her head back in laughter — and shock — as Coolidge admitted she got away with her identical twin ruse. How crazy! And looking back on it, the Legally Blonde alum was damn glad she did it, too. Wisely, Coolidge reflected on that crazy vacation and dropped a serious truth bomb:

“I don’t know if I would have the guts to do that now but at the time it really was sort of a great decision. Because you know, when you’re younger you can just about get away with anything.”

Amen to that! Ch-ch-check out the moment as it went down on Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime TV show (below):

Too funny! And seriously, isn’t that the perfect story line for Samantha Jones to get mixed up in when SATC returns to air?! Kim Cattrall isn’t going to reprise her role as Samantha, of course, and so fans are inevitably been looking around for good replacements. Coolidge, who has had very memorable roles on A Cinderella Story, American Pie, and a host of other projects would be perfect, wouldn’t she?!

And this fake identical twin story would be doubly perfect! It’s like something out of a sitcom in and of itself! We’re so here to see this wind up in a show somewhere! Just like Kelly said in her own reaction to Coolidge’s reveal: hey, we’d watch that movie, too! LOLz! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Could Jennifer Coolidge pull off playing Samantha Jones?! She’s got great street cred for the role with stories like this, that’s for sure

