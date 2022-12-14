Jennifer Coolidge Tells AWKWARD Story Of Getting 'Best D**k' From Much Younger Man After American Pie!

OMG, we so need Jennifer Coolidge to write a tell-all!

The White Lotus star once again had us on the floor as she opened up in a new interview to none other than Ariana Grande! The pop star is a self-professed superfan of the Legally Blonde alum, dressing up as her Best In Show character for Halloween this year. So she was the perfect person to interview her for her profile as Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainer of the Year, published on Monday.

One of the first questions was about her favorite roles over the years. Jennifer mentioned her iconic turn as Stifler’s Mom, the origin of the term “MILF”, saying:

“American Pie was just — it helped my dating life in a way that I can’t ever explain. If I hadn’t had that movie, I don’t think… Well, let’s just say it would’ve been a very dull decade.”

She was of course referring to the many, many hookups she had as a result of playing cinema’s most famous cougar (perhaps behind only Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate). She previously said she slept with “like 200 people” because of the movie. Amazing.

Ari didn’t have to play by the rules and ask boring questions. She went right for the heart of the matter — which of course is found in the pants! She asked:

“Do you remember the best d**k you got from playing Stifler’s mom?”

OMG THANK YOU!

What a question… and the 61-year-old answered!

“Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow. He was just very, very charming, and it was very weird because…”

Ari interrupted to say there was “no pressure” to really give these hot deets! But Jennifer was game! In fact, it gave her a chance to clarify that whole “200 people” quote:

“No, I’m glad you asked this because you see, I did say that jokingly and, God, you really can’t make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,’ or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration — so I’m glad you’re asking me.”

Sort of an exaggeration. LOLz! But back to this really good D… She admitted:

“But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men. This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he…”

Ariana, a total pro, offered Jennifer another out:

“You don’t have to answer! I just wanted to make you laugh.”

But Jen asked:

“Don’t you want to know?”

Ari admitted:

“I do. But now I’m conscious of the fact that it’s Entertainment Weekly. You don’t have to answer.”

Ha! Thankfully the punchline of the anecdote was safe for work — and EW. She recalled:

“I won’t get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

O. M. G. “Hey, mom, this woman I just slept with needs hair care, and she’s about your age…”?? SO awkward!

Jennifer revealed the guy’s mom “gave me a good recommendation at a local mall, so it all worked out.” She got a good blow dry AND a good, well… let’s say a good story out of it! LOLz!

Don’t you want this woman to write a book?!

