Jennifer Garner Got Boyfriend John Miller's Daughter An Acting Role In Her New Movie!

Jennifer Garner is helping her beau’s daughter to chase her dreams!

The 51-year-old actress’ new Netflix movie premiered on Thursday, and US Weekly confirmed she got boyfriend John Miller‘s daughter a spot in the film! Family Switch is a Freaky Friday-style comedy about an adult who swaps bodies with a teen, and the 13 Going on 30 star pushed for her boyfriend’s daughter Violet Miller to take on a small role.

Sources told the outlet on Friday:

“Jennifer thought it was a great idea. Violet even auditioned.”

She auditioned… but let’s be honest, she really she had it in the bag, right? It was just about not blowing it?

Insiders also said John has been “encouraging” his daughter to act largely because of his relationship with Jen:

“John is definitely encouraging his daughter to go into acting because Jennifer loves it so much. Her artistic influence is really strong.”

“Influence” is definitely the word that springs to mind. Hey, if these two end up getting married, will this make Violet a step-nepo baby?

You can catch the teenager’s debut acting performance as a teen violinist in the film — she even attended the premiere alongside the Alias alum and her dad. Hopefully she wasn’t too embarrassed about Jen packing on the PDA with her man when she “planted a kiss” on him after giving a speech in the theater.

In all seriousness, it is good to hear John and Jennifer are in a good place after all the wild speculation about hangouts with Ben Affleck. All that celebrity stuff can be crazy — but clearly worth it. Otherwise they wouldn’t be encouraging Violet, right? Reactions, Perezcious readers?

