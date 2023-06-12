Jennifer Garner Talks Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck: 'A Gift' AND A 'Mess'!

It’s far from easy, but Jennifer Garner is happy with co-parenting “and all the stuff that comes with it.”

The proud momma was one of Variety’s featured celebs in the latest release of their Actors on Actors series, and she didn’t miss a beat while talking about her relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins ‘Love’ Ben!

The great Sheryl Lee Ralph was the actress sitting across from the 13 Going On 30 star, and she couldn’t help but draw similarities from her own life to Jen’s. The 66-year-old explained:

“It seems like we have so many things in common, you know, that make for, as odd as it may seem, for a normal life. You know, because with everything, with all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think that you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids!”

Jen agreed, adding:

“Yeah, of course, and all the stuff that comes with it.”

On that note, Sheryl took the opportunity to draw even more similarities… this time, about their divorces. She shared:

“I noticed we also, having both of us gone through divorce, you did something that I did as well, and that was to maintain as healthy a relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children, and with the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult, but when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, ‘Girl, we did that.’”

The two then leaned in for a celebratory knuckle punch, as Jen added, “and all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift.”

So sweet! These two ladies really get each other.

As you know, the other Bennifer split for good in 2018. The exes share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11. But through all the ups and downs, like Sheryl pointed out, the two managed to keep positive outlooks on one another for the sake of their kids. Back in November of last year, Jennifer Lopez called Garner “an amazing co-parent,” which is pretty awesome to hear from the woman who could have been your nemesis.

Related: Garner & Lopez’s Daughters Were Besties During Recent Disneyland Trip!

Just back in April the Alias star shared that she tries “really hard” to avoid stories about Ben in the press, sharing with Stellar Magazine at the time:

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Valid! But we love that for her interview with Sheryl, she broke her rule to offer a few words of camaraderie! Watch their full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Variety & ELLE/YouTube]