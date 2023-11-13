Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Spotted Coparenting AGAIN -- And They've Never Looked Happier Together!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner look so happy to be in each other’s company!

The exes have come together for yet another joy-filled rendezvous — this time for their son Samuel’s basketball game! On Sunday, the co-parents were spotted sharing some laughs while at the 11-year-old’s Los Angeles game. Ben, who wore a flannel, gray undershirt and jeans, and Nike sneakers, grinned ear-to-ear as he chatted up his ex-wife, who kept it sporty in a gray crewneck, athletic leggings, and purple runners. See (below):

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner look like the happiest exes in Hollywood as they share a laugh together at their son Samuel's basketball game in LA https://t.co/gr59YHoRWH pic.twitter.com/Tjj1ltDvDM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 13, 2023

We love their dynamic so much!

In addition to Samuel, the Daredevil co-stars also share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14. Three kids can be a lot — but lately they’re making co-parenting look easy!

After the game ended, the trio exited the building as it appeared Samuel and Jennifer were heading off in one direction and Ben in the other — probably to head home to wife Jennifer Lopez!

This latest sighting comes just days after the pair were seen on a stroll in Santa Monica — and two months after they sent netizens into a frenzy for being spotted sharing a heartwarming moment. Ben and J.Lo were spotted in a “heated” argument soon after, leading many to believe she was upset over the pics. However, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“They are really happy with each other, and there’s no drama in their relationship right now at all.”

We just want them to all be a big, happy, blended family! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

