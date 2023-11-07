Jennifer Garner Steps Out For Rare PDA With Boyfriend After All Those Ben Affleck Photos!

No need to worry, J.Lo! Jennifer Garner is making it clear she and her man are doing just fine!

After those super intimate photos of the actress and her ex hubby Ben Affleck hit the internet, coupled with the actor’s “heated” fight with his wife Jennifer Lopez that followed soon after, a lot of fans were wondering if something was going on!

Well, the 13 Going On 30 star is setting the record straight. And a picture is worth a thousand words!

She and beau John Miller were spotted out and about on Saturday for a PDA-packed lunch date. The couple made a rare appearance in the public eye while they walked the streets of Santa Monica hand-in-hand. The CaliGroup CEO wore a blue flannel shirt with some jeans and a pair of work boots, while Jen kept it comfortable in a gray sweater, black floral skirt, opaque tights, and black Oxford loafers.

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller hold hands on lunch date in rare PDA moment https://t.co/KjAPAyWjTo pic.twitter.com/mvi2RvstWn — Page Six (@PageSix) November 7, 2023

Despite their on again, off again status, the 51-year-old actress and the businessman are definitely on at the moment! They first called it quits in 2020, after being together since 2018 when she finalized her divorce from Ben. But they quickly reconciled in 2021. As we previously reported, the Elektra star was spotted embracing her ex after a coffee date — which came just a few months after he and John were spotted chatting.

It looks like J.Lo has no reason to raise an eyebrow — although that’s not going to stop her from making sure everyone knows her man is taken! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

