Jennifer Garner Threw A Wedding For HERSELF To Celebrate 50th Birthday!

Jennifer Garner doesn’t need a groom to have a beautiful wedding day!

In a new cover story interview with Town & Country on Wednesday, the actress got real about the big birthday party she threw for herself when she turned 50 — and we have to say it’s a pretty incredible idea:

“I basically had a wedding for myself. I was so shocked that I was doing it.”

Yes, Jen! Although we have to mention her birthday is in April — a full three months (almost to the day!) before ex hubby/baby daddy Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez — so it looks like Garner did it first!

The 13 Going on 30 star didn’t let the festivities stray too far from what she truly believes in. In perhaps the most Jennifer Garner fashion ever she put all of her guests to work — she revealed everyone attending the wedding filled 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four while they sang and danced to Rocky Top. Her entire “wedding” was centered around helping a charity called Blessings In A Backpack.

The website for the cause boasts programs in 44 states and nearly 3.2 MILLION “hunger-free weekends” and over half a million volunteers who help needy families across the country. The 50-year-old chose a wonderful cause to dedicate her birthday-wedding toward, how sweet!

T&C went on to mention how the Alias alum is seen as “nice” by most everyone in Hollywood — and let’s get real, the rest of the world — and she’s fine with that!

“I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely.”

What a great outlook to have! Kindness is so important, especially in the world today, but she wants everyone to know she’s not always as kind as she seems:

“I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done.”

The Elektra actress said she doesn’t feel like she’s being “underestimated” by this universal opinion though, she’s just a regular gal:

“It’s not that I feel I’m underestimated in that way — I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person.”

What an incredible way to spend a birthday — and it’s even better Jennifer turned it into something so selfless! We totally love the idea! Would U ever throw a wedding for yourself? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]