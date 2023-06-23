Bravo Superfan Jennifer Lawrence REALLY Hates Tom Sandoval!!

Jennifer Lawrence is not a fan of Tom Sandoval — at all! In fact, she dislikes the 40-year-old reality star to the point where she cannot stand the thought of anyone playing him in a hypothetical film!

The 32-year-old actress has been a massive fan of Vanderpump Rules for a long time. Although Jennifer told Access Hollywood earlier this month that she “only recently caught up” on the affair scandal between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the Oscar winner has some strong thoughts on the situation! And it comes as no surprise she’s on Ariana Madix’s side.

Further proving she’s team Ariana all the way, she threw some major shade at Sandoval during one of her recent interviews! While speaking with the Associated Press on Wednesday, the Hunger Games alum was asked who she would “like to see star in Scandoval: The Movie.” And Jennifer didn’t hold back with her response, saying:

“God. I don’t know if I hate any actors enough to want them to play Sandoval.”

Damn!! You can ch-ch-check out her interview (below):

Ouch!

Sandoval certainly has become a huge villain in reality television history – even in Jennifer’s eyes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you have an actor in mind that you’d want to see portray Sandoval if a film was ever created about Scandoval? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/YouTube]