Simpsons Writer Went On OceanGate Sub 4 Times -- And Says It ALWAYS Lost Communication With Surface!

Someone else has come forward to speak about his concerning experiences while on the Titan submersible.

By now you know that the OceanGate vessel went missing with five passengers – Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and CEO Stockton Rush – aboard during a trip down to the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday. Following a four-day search, it was confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that the sub suffered a catastrophic implosion, and all five voyagers died. So, so awful.

Amid the tragedy, a lot of details have come out about the safety issues of the submersible. An employee for OceanGate, David Lochridge, allegedly warned something disastrous could happen during these expeditions! However, the safety concerns were disregarded by the company, and he was subsequently fired and sued.

This whistleblower at OceanGate wasn’t the only person to voice their concerns! Even James Cameron claimed experts in the deep-submergence engineering community had told them about how dangerous their voyages would be for passengers! Now, a writer and producer for The Simpsons has shared his troubling experiences during his travels with OceanGate – while also shockingly defending the company!

Mike Reiss revealed to CNN on Tuesday that he did a dive with OceanGate four different times – including one to the Titanic wreckage last year. However, his travels were not problem free. Mike told the outlet that he lost communication with their surface ship every single time! He said:

“I took four different dives with the company, one to the Titanic and three off of New York City, and communication was lost, at least briefly, every single time. It just seems baked into the system. I don’t blame the submarine as much as I blame deep water, but you would always lose it and come back.”

So scary!! It is wild that Mike continued to make voyages with OceanGate despite the mechanical issues on the vessel. But according to the 63-year-old comedy writer, he knew there was a chance he would die and signed a waiver that noted he possibly wouldn’t make it out alive several times. Although the Titan submersible always lost communication with the surface, Mike insisted to CNN that he never felt the company acted carelessly with its passengers:

“There was one dive we took — as soon as communication went out, we went right back to the surface. We had gone to see a U-boat just off the shore of New York. We saw it for one second, and they said, ‘We’re going back up. We shouldn’t be down here.’ So they’re not hot dogs. They’re not daredevils here. They take this very seriously.”

But not seriously enough that they allegedly ignored the many, many safety warnings they’ve received in the past. You can see more from Mike’s interview with CNN (below):

.@MikeReissWriter, a former passenger on an OceanGate Voyage, describes his experience as the Coast Guard continues to search for the missing submersible pic.twitter.com/Ilv29w4IUv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 20, 2023

