Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are ‘So Disappointed’ After Losing Their Bid To Purchase The New York Mets!

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s dreams of becoming professional sports owners are over.

The Hollywood power couple had been involved in making a bid to purchase the New York Mets over the course of this year, but on Friday night the Jenny From The Block singer took to Instagram and revealed their financial ownership group is done trying to acquire the baseball team after a hard-fought bidding war.

Speaking on behalf of herself and the former Yankee shortstop, the 51-year-old entertainer told her followers:

“Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever”

JLo and ARod had put together an ownership group which included sports entrepreneur Mike Repole and NFL stars Travis Kelce and DeMarco Murray. However, they were unable to compete with a staggering offer made by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen who has reportedly entered “exclusive negotiations” to buy the team for somewhere north of $2.6 billion from current owners, the Wilpon family, within the next few days.

What a bummer for the pair of superstars! As Lopez described in her post, this would’ve been such a memorable moment for their family (and later, extremely lucrative for their overall brand and pockets) if they were able to pull this one off.

See the full statement about the sale process (below):

We guess now they can just focus on getting those wedding plans back on track whenever the novel coronavirus pandemic is finally over!

[Image via WENN/Instar]