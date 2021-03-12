Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Split! Details HERE

It’s over for this power couple!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up. People confirmed the news on Friday, with a source saying the spilt “has been a long time coming.” The pair are currently apart — she’s in the Dominican Republic filming a new movie, while he’s been in Miami — so no word on when the actual breaking things off happened.

About two weeks ago, they were seen loved up in DR, so it appears things went sour FAST after their reunion.

After dating for two years, the 51-year-old actress and the 45-year-old former baseball player got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019. Over the past 12 months the couple has spent a lot of time together during the pandemic and openly discussed how the coronavirus affected their original wedding plans.

In a recent issue of Elle, Jennifer revealed:

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

Over the past few months, Jennifer and Alex’s relationship was unfortunately plagued with cheating rumors. The infidelity whispers started after the reunion episode of the Bravo series Southern Charm when Madison LeCroy‘s co-stars accused her of messing around with “a very famous, married ex-MLB player.”

A few days later, her castmate Danni Baird added fuel to fire, claiming LeCroy had supposedly FaceTimed Rodriguez. When the speculations got to be too much, Mads addressed the rumors, saying she has “spoken on the phone” with A-Rod, but they have “never met up.”

She went on to explain:

“[We have] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance. He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. I talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

No word from J.Lo yet on her newly single status, but A-Rod posted Friday from a yacht alone. He captioned the snap:

“Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie… What are your plans for the weekend?”

He seems… unbothered??

Thoughts on all of this Perezcious readers?! Is this extra sad because their families blended so nicely together?? UGH. SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

