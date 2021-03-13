Jennifer Lopez 'Could No Longer Trust' Alex Rodriguez -- All The Latest Breakup Deets!

OK, obviously we assumed it was Jennifer Lopez that pulled the trigger on the devastating breakup with Alex Rodriguez, but now we’re learning even more.

In case you missed it, the sad news broke on Friday afternoon that the power couple had called off their engagement after being together for four years. And while it isn’t as simple as just blaming it all on A-Rod’s line-crossing phone calls with a hot young reality star, we did assume right away it was Jennifer who called it quits.

A source speaking to E! News says that’s exactly the case — and that it came down to trust issues:

“Jennifer has ended things with Alex. After months of questioning things and fighting, Jennifer felt like she could no longer trust Alex anymore.”

We can’t say we blame her. You find out your fiancé is reaching out to a TV star 20 years younger than you, it’s going to break that bond of trust. And while Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has denied there was ever a “physical” meeting, it’s still a transgression. And quite frankly it makes you wonder if there were others.

But the source said “months of questioning things” — and the Madison thing only happened at the end of January.

A source speaking to People says the death spiral was actually going on for three months.

“They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They’ve been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Their friends in Miami actually got a big clue the couple were dunzo a little before the rest of us. It wasn’t about really poor decisions, it was about real estate. The source says:

“They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn’t happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here knew.”

So the cheating scandal was the final straw, but it definitely sounds like there were problems before any of that.

Another source told People:

“They started having problems during the lockdown. They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship.”

Did the therapy not help? Or did learning about the Madison stuff destroy any progress they had made?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Could J.Lo and A-Rod have gone the distance if it hadn’t been for Southern Charm??

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Madison LeCroy/Instagram.]