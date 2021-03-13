What Breakup?! Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez 'Love Each Other And Want To Keep Working On Things'

Forget all that breakup talk, because it appears Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven’t given up on each other quite yet!

As we reported earlier on Saturday morning, the couple has not broken up — which everybody thought initially on Friday night — but they were actually taking time to double down on working through some things in a bid to stay together!

Very mature!

As you’ll recall, earlier this morning, a very brief joint statement put out by the couple indicated that they were indeed “working through some things.” That appears to be the case, according to an insider, who went even further with more details about what exactly went wrong, and what’s going on to possibly make things better.

The source told People that the couple had indeed hit a few bumps in the road and Friday night was a particularly difficult time for the two of them, adding (below):

“They were having problems before she left for the Dominican Republic. Filming made it worse because they haven’t been able to see each other much in person. But they love each other and want to keep working on things.”

Well that sounds good!

Of course, Lopez is currently filming Shotgun Wedding — hence her time being spent down in the Dominican Republic. Still, Miami (where A-Rod resides) sure ain’t far away…

No matter, because that echoes what a previous source said on Saturday morning about the couple’s near-breakup, as well. As you may recall, the first insider revealed (below):

“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up. She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID. But they want to try to stay together. This was not caused by a third party. Madison [LeCroy] or anyone else. They are working through things.”

So there you have it!

Looks like they will continue to work through things together. And no, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy did NOT have anything to do with anything — or at least that’s how it increasingly appears to be based on all these sourced reports!

Alex says he’s not single!

Heck, forget the secondary sources, let’s go straight to the primary one!

On Saturday, the former New York Yankees shortstop was spotted working out in Miami by paparazzi members. When asked about his relationship status, he said “I’m not single,” according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

So, that would definitely track with everything we’re hearing here, wouldn’t it?! Sure sounds like it!! By the way, you can see the actual video footage of that exchange HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of all this breakup drama, anyways?! Just a rough night on Friday that got mis-reported, or what??

Sound OFF with your take on these two and their current relationship status down in the comments (below)…

