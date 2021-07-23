Jennifer Lopez Reveals How YOU Can Achieve Her Glow In 4 Easy Steps!

We want to look as beautiful as Jennifer Lopez when we’re 51 years old! Heck, we want to look this beautiful NOW!

And her newest Instagram video posted on Thursday might just help us do that!

The Dear Ben singer took to IG to break down her morning skin care routine for her fans — opting for a super-casual look with adorable pink-and-white striped pajamas and a “hello gorgeous” coffee mug by her side, to boot!

In the informative 5-minute-long video post, the Maid In Manhattan star speaks directly to the camera, explaining to fans and IG followers how she gets that amazing glow that makes her one of the most beautiful women in the world.

And she meant it, too! “This is not staged,” she was quick to note early in the clip, adding “this is my actual bathroom and what it looks like every single day.”

Inneresting!

In the video (below), J.Lo outlines the four steps she takes to remove “dirt, excess oil, and makeup” in the morning and “set her skin for the day.” It includes products from J.Lo Beauty, like her Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser (step one!) and her “J.Lo Glow” face cream (step two).

Following the all-important third step — wear sunscreen! — the Waiting For Tonight singer outlines her final daily tip and shows off the finished product. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!!

Amazing!

And like we said up top, at 51, she must be doing something right to keep looking this healthy, and young, and energetic! You love to see it! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with them down in the comments (below)…

