Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie’s Casting As Non-Binary Character On Amazon’s With Love: ‘This Made Me Cry’

Busy Philipps‘ oldest child Birdie Leigh Silverstein is taking after their momma! The 12-year-old, who recently came out as gay and uses they/them pronouns, just landed their first big acting gig — a role on Amazon Prime Video’s new romantic comedy series With Love! AH-mazing!!

The show’s creator, Gloria Calderón Kellett, announced the exciting news on social media Thursday, sharing:

“More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show. ”

This just made me cry❤️ https://t.co/tJZprDUudh — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 22, 2021

It turns out Gloria, Birdie, and Busy go WAY, WAY back! In fact, the Cougar Town star was “weirdly jealous” of the screenwriter when they were classmates at Loyola Marymount University because she was described as “the MOST talented,” “kindest,” and “sparkliest” person ever. Yeah, that would be kinda intimidating!

Well, apparently all those descriptors held true, and over the years, Busy became one of Gloria’s biggest fans — especially when her work started to have a major impact on her firstborn’s life, as the star explained on Instagram:

“A few years ago, after Birdie came out to us, they excitedly told me and Marc [Silverstein] about bingeing a new show One Day At A Time and how not ONLY was there a kid like them as A MAIN CHARACTER, but also THE show WAS GETTING IT RIGHT. As soon as I googled it, I thought, ‘well- of COURSE it’s Gloria’s show. This could only be made by the most talented, kindest and THE sparkliest person around.’ Because I knew Glo to be a human that fundamentally understands that representation of all kinds matters. But making sure that it’s not an afterthought and actually getting it right might matter even more. Especially to young people.”

Whoa!! And now Birdie will get to work alongside Gloria — so full circle!

It was just December when the podcast host got candid about the changes in her family — specifically, that Birdie had come out as gay when they were 10 years old and that they use they/them pronouns. While there’s much to celebrate today, it hasn’t been an easy journey. Opening up about raising a non-binary child, the Freaks and Geeks alum admitted she didn’t always get it right when it came to new pronouns, explaining on Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best:

“I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns.’ Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

The pre-teen had no problem with her famous parent opening up to the world, the former talk show host added:

“Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.’ So I said, ‘Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.’”

That convo led to a special episode, in which she hoped to help educate listeners, most importantly her mother, who wanted “to understand the pronoun conversation more,” continuing:

“I said to my mother, ‘Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it.’ That’s how I feel about all human rights — you don’t have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”

Amen to that!! We’re sure important conversations like these will only continue with Birdie’s new role on Amazon’s upcoming series! We cannot wait to see them shine on screen!

