Jennifer Lopez's Attempt At Getting In Good With Ben Affleck's Daughters!

All Ben Affleck wants for his birthday is a big, happy, blended family.

Well, we assume that’s pretty high on his wishlist anyway. Considering Bennifer has been officially reunited for three months now — and Jennifer Lopez is apparently moving her family to Los Angeles so they can be together — it makes sense that the parents would want all their kids to get along. We’ve already seen the process happening, as Ben has hung out with Max and Emme Muñiz several times now, including a couple times with his own kids.

Related: J.Lo Unfollows & Deletes Photos With A-Rid On IG 4 Months After Calling It Quits!

That being said, his actual birthday seemed like a Jen-less occasion as the actor was spotted out with his children with Jennifer Garner — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — alone on Sunday afternoon. While his lady’s celebration was a more flamboyant affair (that included the former fiancés going Instagram official), the newly 49-year-old apparently kept things more low key. (You can see the pics HERE.)

Of course, he could have met up with J.Lo later, but since TMZ reported that the pop star had dinner with her son at the Beverly Hills Hotel, it seems like the birthday must have been a small affair. Honestly, we think it’s pretty sweet that Dad would want some quality solo time with his kids for his b-day.

Jenny from the Block probably thought so too — but that doesn’t mean her man wasn’t on her mind. In fact, the singer made a point to pick up a gift the day of, not for Ben, but for his daughters. While attending producer Jennifer Klein’s annual “Day of Indulgence” with her own daughter, another guest observed that she picked up a couple baubles for the Affleck girls. They dished to People:

“When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s daughters.”

Aww! So sweet!

Related: Is Ben A Better Boyfriend This Time? One Piece Of Evidence That Says YES!

The event was attended by lots of other celebs, including Olivia Rodrigo, Tyra Banks, Julianne Hough, Tessa Thompson, and more. People’s source spotted Laverne Cox gushing about how “beautiful” the Let’s Get Loud artist looked on her recent birthday vacation, adding:

“J.Lo had a huge smile on her face at that.”

Well, being in love looks great on Jen, no doubt about that! And it seems like “stepmother mode” is a pretty good look for her, too. Which is a good thing, because based on Ben’s fatherhood-focused b-day, his kids are his top priority. We’re so glad J.Lo is on board for that!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]