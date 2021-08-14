Jennifer Lopez Unfollows & Deletes Photos With Alex Rodriguez On Instagram 4 Months After Calling It Quits!

Jennifer Lopez has finally removed Alex Rodriguez from every aspect of her life!

Four months after announcing their breakup, the 52-year-old singer has unfollowed the Yankees alum on Instagram. She also deleted most of the photos of her former fiancé, including snapshots of the exes together during President Joe Biden’s inauguration where Lopez performed This Land Is Your Land and America the Beautiful.



However, it appears she did keep up a couple of A-Rod-related posts, including an old picture of the former couple with the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant, and a Thanksgiving day post with Max and Emme and his daughters Natasha and Elle. But beyond that, it has pretty much been revamped and wiped clean of all evidence of the ex-baseball player.

That must suck, Alex!

At the moment, the 46-year-old athlete continues to follow Jennifer on the social media platform. He also has several images still up, including a Valentine’s Day tribute and inauguration post. Take a look (below):

Awkward…

As we mentioned before, the move from Lopez comes four months after the pair decided to call off their engagement, following rumors that Rodriguez cheated on the actress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. They announced the split in an exclusive statement to Today at the time, saying:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other, and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

So we guess J.Lo is planning to work with A-Rod and remain friends without following him on social media?! Or perhaps it was an early birthday present for a certain special man that has come back into her life?

As you know by now, the Hustlers star has since moved on with former lover Ben Affleck, whom she dated for almost 18 months before their 2004 split. The rekindled flames have been hot and heavy, taking their relationship out in public on romantic getaways for weeks before going IG official on Jennifer’s birthday. Ch-ch-check out the steamy picture again (below):

Still amazing!

