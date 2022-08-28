Jennifer Lopez Is PISSED After Video Of Her Serenading Ben Affleck At Their Wedding Was Leaked!

Jennifer Lopez isn’t too happy that the video of her singing to Ben Affleck from their wedding was leaked!

As you most likely know by now, the lovebirds tied the knot (again) in Riceboro, Georgia, last weekend. Slowly new details about the elaborate three-day ceremony have been coming out, with TMZ recently obtaining a video of a touching performance from Jen during the wedding reception. The 53-year-old actress apparently performed a new song for her husband at one point in the night. Jennifer sang and danced with backup dancers while Ben sat in the middle of the dance floor in front of their guests. The lyrics of the unreleased track perfectly detailed her love for the Gone Girl star, with the momma singing:

“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough”

Awww!! So sweet!

But it turns out Jennifer was not too pleased about the special moment being out for the world to see! Yikes! When a fan account re-shared the romantic video on Instagram, the pop sensation took to the comments section to say that the video was “taken without permission” and leaked by someone “for money.” She wrote:

“This was taken without permission. Period. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

Jennifer then referenced her newsletter, adding:

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLo and it’s to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

Damn! The fan account ended up deleting the video and shared a screenshot of the comment, which she later liked. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

There is no word on who might have leaked this video at this time — but whoever it was might want to fear the wrath of J.Lo! What are your thoughts on this situation, Perezcious readers? Do you think Bennifer should be upset over this moment getting leaked, or do you believe she’s just overreacting? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

