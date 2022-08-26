Jennifer Lopez Performed A Sweet New Song For Ben Affleck During Wedding -- WATCH & Swoon!

Y’all this is the cutest s**t ever!

It’s no secret Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been struck hard by Cupid’s arrow, and they just continue to prove how in love they are!

The couple tied the knot (again) in front of all their friends and family on Saturday. We’ve heard lots of great things about the three-day ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia at the Batman star’s estate, but now we are getting a peek into the party!! Yes, seriously!! On Friday, TMZ obtained a video of a very special moment at the duo’s wedding! After walking the aisle and saying their vows, J.Lo performed a brand new song written in honor of her hubby!! OMG!

In the clip, the bride can be seen wearing her gorgeous wedding dress while singing and dancing — with backup dancers too! — in front of the groom. Ben, looking so smitten, sat alone in a chair in front of all their guests. And the lyrics make it perfectly clear how Jenny from the Block feels about their second chance, as she sang in part:

“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough”

Cute!

The performer looked absolutely radiant as she owned the stage, even trying to get Ben to participate by pointing the mic his way. LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out!

Looks so much fun!! What do U think, should Jennifer drop the track?!

[Image via Entertainment Weekly/Jennifer Lopez/YouTube]