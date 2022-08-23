Aw! Kevin Smith 'Bawled' Throughout Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Kevin Smith was in his feels watching Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot!!

The director spoke to ET Canada on Tuesday about the big affair held in Riceboro, Georgia over the weekend — and while he kept tight-lipped about specific details out of privacy for the lovebirds, he couldn’t help but gush about the ceremony! Which also offered a real full circle moment for the men!!

When first asked about what it was like to attend the wedding, Kevin tried to skirt around the question by claiming he never revealed he had been at the event in the first place. On Saturday, the Clerks creator posted a photo dressed in all white, joking:

“This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7.”

For those who say

“He always wears the same outfit…”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.

This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022

LOLz!! He never mentioned where he was in the post, but fans quickly put two and two together, especially since the all-white dress code was revealed when a source spotted loads of guests gathering before the event, an insider told ET:

“Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben’s wedding. Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.”

What other party would be so important to Kevin that he’d shed his signature jersey style for an all-white look?! Just saying! Teasing about the speculation, Kevin joked with ET Canada:

“I put up a couple pictures of me and my friends, my wife [Jennifer Schwalbach Smith], and Jay [Mewes] and Jay’s wife Jordan [Mansanto] in white outfits on both Twitter and Instagram — never said what I was doing whatsoever. And I just read a slew of articles telling me that I went to Ben Affleck’s wedding, man. Those two things seem conflated. I just happened to be wearing white.”

He quickly turned serious and revealed the entire day was incredibly emotional for him, sharing:

“F**k, was it one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever been present for in my life. I can’t share details because it would be theirs to share.”

So respectful!! Sounds like it was seriously a day to remember!!

Without spoiling intimate details of the party, the 52-year-old noted it was an “overwhelmingly emotional” experience for him. Aw! The Jay and Silent Bob star explained:

“I’m a crier. I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi for heaven’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was so goddamn beautiful. So beautiful.”

So sweet!

If you didn’t know, Kevin and Bennifer go way back. He actually directed them in their film Jersey Girl in 2004, which hit theaters after they met on the set of Gigli. The men sadly had a falling out when the Armageddon star married his first wife, Jennifer Garner, who reportedly wasn’t a big fan of the comic book writer. The filmmaker told Yahoo Movies in 2014:

“He’s got a wife [Jennifer Garner] that don’t [sic] care for me at all. And plus, honestly, he probably don’t care for me at all anymore, [either].”

Thankfully, it seems the friends were able to rekindle their friendship sometime after Affleck’s split from Garner! This wedding must have been extra special for them!! Ch-ch-check out his full reflection (below)!

We cannot wait until more pics from the weekend are released! What a special experience for all of Bennifer’s family and friends to witness their love story enter its next phase in person. We’d be a puddle of tears too if we were there!!

