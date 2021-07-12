Jennifer Lopez Is Fangirling Over Ben Affleck On Instagram!

Stalking old pics of your BF on Instagram? Stars really ARE just like us!

We already knew Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were head over heels for each other, but it never hurts to get a little reminder. Take, for instance, J.Lo’s recent social media activity… liking a certain photo from a certain account that highlighted just what a dreamboat her beau is.

This particular ‘gram, posted by a fan account dedicated to the once and future couple, was a behind-the-scenes still from his 2010 film The Town. The actor-director can be seen in a classic Boston-related t-shirt looking totally ripped. (You can check it out HERE!)

Yeah, Jennifer definitely saw this movie!

But the fans weren’t the only ones appreciating the throwback pic. Jennifer Lopez herself sent the site’s followers into a tizzy when she LIKED the pic! Commenters observed:

“Jenn liked this omg omg omg” “Jennifer liked ” “So handsome and so cool that @Jlo liked it “

OMG… not only is Jenny From The Block out here liking old pics of her man, she’s clearly scrolling through Bennifer fan accounts like @lopezaffleck!

Hey, it’s a one stop shop for hot pics of Ben and treasured memories from Bennifer 1.0. Who could blame her?

For the record, it doesn’t look like she’s still listed as “liking” the pic (though a screenshot proving it was captured for posterity by gossip account DeuxMoi). Perhaps it was an accidental double tap? Even more relatable! No shame in the game, J.Lo!

[Image via WENN]