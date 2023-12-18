Watch Jennifer Lopez Sing Christmas Carols At Her & Ben Affleck’s Star-Studded Party!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were feeling festive over the weekend!

The couple hosted a star-studded Christmas party on Saturday night at their Beverly Hills home — and it looked so magical!! According to a People source on Sunday, “they threw a really fun party” that was attended by the likes of Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, Lily Rabe, and J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina.

Even better, their “kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet,” the insider added of Jennifer’s kids Emme and Max, 15, with Marc Anthony and Ben’s 18-year-old daughter with Jennifer Garner (they also share Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11). Great!

Related: Jennifer Shares What Makes Her & Ben ‘Real Partners’ This Time Around!

While Bennifer wasn’t seen together much, they were both busy catching up with friends and hosting, the insider added:

“They were both in such good spirits.”

While she might not have had much time to hang with the Air star during the party, the 54-year-old did carve out enough time for an outfit change! She began the evening in a long red dress before changing into a blue-green sequin dress later on. Hawt!

In clips captured by partygoers, the Hustlers star even took the stage to perform several Christmas carols including classics It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Jingle Bells. Last year, the lovebirds sang John Legend‘s By Christmas Eve together at a holiday bash (see HERE), but it doesn’t seem like Ben got behind the mic this time around (or at least not while cameras were rolling). It’s all good, though, since his wifey was joined by singers Stevie Mackey and Jenifer Lewis — plus, everyone was encouraged to join in as they kept the tunes going until late in the night. Have a listen (below)!

Amazing!

Looked like an awesome way to celebrate the holidays! Reactions?! Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]