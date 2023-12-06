Jennifer Lopez Shares What Makes Her & Ben Affleck 'Real Partners' This Time Around!

Jennifer Lopez can’t help but gush about her man.

On Tuesday night, the Out of Sight star stunned on the red carpet for ELLE’s Women in Hollywood awards. And while she may have been presented with her FIFTH Icon Award, it sounds like one of her most treasured prizes is her relationship with hubby Ben Affleck!

While speaking with Extra on the red carpet, the 54-year-old swooned over what makes her and The Flash star “real partners.” Talking about working together on her new album and movie, she explained:

“We’re real partners. Not, you know, just in working together, but in life and as parents, and, you know, as lovers — as a couple.”

Awww! Bennifer 2.0 is EVERYTHING! She, of course, shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares daughters Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

She continued:

“We discuss everything with each other, and I want his opinion on everything because I trust him. I know he has the best intentions, and he has no kind of agenda — except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that’s what I have for him too.”

And shine they do!! We mean, LOOK AT THEM:

But seriously, these are the words of an assured woman who’s confident in her relationship. Ben, keep doing what you’re doing!! Watch her full interview (below):

