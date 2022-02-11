Jennifer Lopez Cannot BELIEVE How Dirty These Thirst Tweets For Maluma Get!

These thirst tweets have Jennifer Lopez’s jaw on the floor!!

J.Lo and her Marry Me co-star Maluma joined Buzzfeed Celeb on Thursday for a hilarious round of the outlet’s popular Thirst Tweets series, in which stars read some of the most shameless sexual social media posts about themselves — and Jenny from the Block was shocked AF by how nasty some of Maluma’s fans got!

Things started pretty calm on the actress’ side, with lots of comments that praised her beauty and “eternal youth,” causing Jennifer to reference Jimmy Kimmel Live, teasing:

“This is much better than the other show where they do the mean tweets.”

Well, safe to say things didn’t stay so palatable for long!

After reading a series of wild tweets, one had both performers freaking out the most. The Colombian singer read:

“It’s official.. I’m just a hole for maluma”

After letting out a loud gasp, Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend insisted:

“That went too far!”

Maluma added:

“Oh my god! I think we’re done with that one! We went too far!”

LOLz!! Have a good laugh by watching the full segment (below)!

Reactions?!

[Image via Buzzfeed Celeb/YouTube]