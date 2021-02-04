Jenny Slate Has Given Birth After Being 'Hunkered Down'

Ahhh!! Jenny Slate has entered motherhood — and we’re SO happy for her! The Great North star revealed to ET that she’d given birth to daughter Ida Lupine on February 3rd. This is Slate’s first child with fiancé Ben Shattuck, and Jenny was ABSOLUTELY gushing about her new bundle of joy and how her relationship with Ben has grown!

She told ET:

“Being a mother is such a joy. It’s so cliché but I love it. He [Ben] was so sweet and supportive toward me. We are already very, very close, but I guess you can get closer and closer when your love is healthy and good.”

Aww!! They are adorable, and we’re loving this! Also, it’s super inneresting to note that Jenny kept the pregnancy to herself until the last trimester.

We first learned of her bundle in the oven during a December episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. In her characteristically humorous fashion, the 38-year-old admitted to Seth Meyers during this interview that:

“Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé. And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth.”

Well, it sounds like baking a lot of bread led to a very wonderful new baby. Congrats to the new parents!

Now if only we could get some baby pics!! We’ll be waiting!!

