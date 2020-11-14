R&B Singer Jeremih On A Breathing Ventilator In ICU & 'Fighting For His Life' Battling COVID-19

R&B singer Jeremih is reportedly fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of a Chicago hospital right now, battling a particularly scary case of the coronavirus.

According to sources close to the situation who spoke to TMZ about it, the singer has even been put on a breathing ventilator at this point, as of Saturday afternoon, to try to overcome some of the most serious effects of COVID-19.

Related: Prince William Reportedly Secretly Battled The Coronavirus Months Ago…

Worse still, according to the report, is that those close to the situation have been told “his condition has recently gotten worse.” Oh, no… Of course, ventilators have been a major source of focus during this pandemic, as they are essential items for use in these hospitals where the sickest of COVID patients seek treatment. We can only hope Jeremih continues to battle and pulls through while being treated by these capable medical professionals…

It’s unclear how long the singer has been fighting the disease at this point, or when he was admitted to the hospital, but from what we can tell based on these reports coming out of TMZ and elsewhere, it sounds very, very serious. There’s been little other insight to go on here, but he apparently has been hospitalized in his home town of Chicago, from what we understand.

Word of his condition started to make the rounds on Saturday afternoon on social media. First shared by rappers like 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper, and producer Hitmaka, who all asked for prayers on Jeremih’s behalf.

As you can see (below), 50 Cent wrote that “this covid s**t is real,” when sharing a picture of himself and Jeremih on Instagram and explaining a bit more about the situation:

Wow… Such a scary and helpless feeling right now to not be able to do anything in a situation like this…

Related: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus This Spring

He wasn’t the only one to report on Jeremih’s condition, either. As we noted above, Chance The Rapper also commented on the seriousness of the situation, asking for people to “take a second to pray” for Jeremih, who “is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now.”

Here’s that tweet, from just after noon on Saturday, Chicago time, as well (below):

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Scary, scary stuff…

Our thoughts are with Jeremih now as he continues to battle this horrific pandemic. As 50 Cent noted above, this is very real, and very scary. Ugh.

[Image via WENN/Instar]